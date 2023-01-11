MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock worth $2,186,562 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

