Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

