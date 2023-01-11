Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

