Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $323.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

