Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

