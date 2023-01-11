Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

