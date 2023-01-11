Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $285.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average is $251.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

