MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.24

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 3445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $389.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in MINISO Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

