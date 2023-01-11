Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,020.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,154 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

