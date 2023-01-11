Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $51.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,823,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.