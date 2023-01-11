Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

