Morgan Stanley Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $150.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Primerica stock opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $159.47.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Primerica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

