Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

