Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 30.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

