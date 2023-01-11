Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,012.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

