Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Navient by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Navient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.