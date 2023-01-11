NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

