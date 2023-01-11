NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

