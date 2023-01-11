Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 781.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 742.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

