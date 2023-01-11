Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Down 4%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.21 and last traded at C$34.95. Approximately 108,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 235,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.63.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.