ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.