Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.