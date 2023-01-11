Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 5,763 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 531,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 190,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

