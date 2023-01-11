Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Tesla by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $354,471,000 after buying an additional 836,907 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

