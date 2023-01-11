Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.72

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 11184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Paya by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Paya by 18.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.