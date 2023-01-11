PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

