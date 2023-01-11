Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

