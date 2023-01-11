Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

