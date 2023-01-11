Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,360 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.