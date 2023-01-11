Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

