ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Raised to $23.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.57 million, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.36.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

