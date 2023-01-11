Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,870,037.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,037.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,124 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.