ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

