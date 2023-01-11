PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in PulteGroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

