Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.