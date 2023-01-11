Raymond James & Associates Acquires 21,664 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cognex were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

