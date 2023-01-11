Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,862 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last 90 days.

Shares of A opened at $155.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.