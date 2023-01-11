Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

