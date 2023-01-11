Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $281.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.38.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

