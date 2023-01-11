Raymond James & Associates Buys 111,404 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1,092.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03.

