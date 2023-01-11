Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,234 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

