Raymond James & Associates Buys 34,265 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,336 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.