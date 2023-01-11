Raymond James & Associates Buys 656 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after buying an additional 358,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

MGK opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $187.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $254.25.

