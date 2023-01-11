Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,054 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstService were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FirstService by 34.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

