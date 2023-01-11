Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 135,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 20.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BancFirst Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $150.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.