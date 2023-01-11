Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

