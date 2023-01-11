Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $318.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.20. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $195.77 and a 1-year high of $322.79.

