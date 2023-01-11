Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 578,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $4,048,446 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.34.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

