Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 39,826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

