Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $53.91.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

