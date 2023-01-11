Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

